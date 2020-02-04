Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Radina Djukich, 14, vanished in May 1992.
Radina Djukich, 14, vanished in May 1992.
Crime

Bush search for body of missing Perth teen

4th Feb 2020 2:13 PM

Police are searching bushland in Perth's north for the remains of a teenage girl who disappeared almost 30 years ago.

Radina Djukich, 14, vanished in May 1992 after leaving her home in North Beach.

Ronald Joseph Buckland, 70, was last year charged with her manslaughter, accused of injecting a substance that caused her death, then burying her body in a bush grave.

He has pleaded not guilty and is due to make his first appearance in the WA Supreme Court on February 24.

crime manslaughter missing radina djukich violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: A number of people will front Clermont court

        premium_icon COURT: A number of people will front Clermont court

        News More than 10 people will appear for a range of different charges.

        Long time CEO moves into retirement

        Long time CEO moves into retirement

        News Gary Stevenson plans to step down from role.

        Dysart students get upgrade from business with interest

        premium_icon Dysart students get upgrade from business with interest

        Education High-tech upgrade is an investment in town’s future.

        Mining towns less connected to ‘faceless’ giants: study

        premium_icon Mining towns less connected to ‘faceless’ giants: study

        News Moranbah locals have strong feelings about big mining corporations.