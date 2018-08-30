Menu
Login

Mt Belmont bush tucker garden
Business

Bush tucker a billion dollar baby

30th Aug 2018 3:52 AM

NATIVE bush tucker could become a billion dollar industry in North Queensland as traditional owners look to partner with agriculture experts.

Growcom, the representative body of Queensland's horticulture industry, is starting a new business venture with a team of northern-based traditional owners to produce native foods for domestic and international markets.

The research project has received $203,600 from the Cooperative Research Centre for traditional owners at Mungalla Station near Ingham and Gudjuda at Home Hill to transition both sites to mass produce native food and plants.

Growcom's Steve Tiley said that there was immense potential in native food production in Australia.

Related Items

agriculture bush tucker business food tourism travel

Top Stories

    Son is excited to share dad's special day

    Son is excited to share dad's special day

    News Dad is lucky enough to share Father's Day with his son on his sixth birthday.

    Gorge a sight to see

    Gorge a sight to see

    News Explore all that is the Carnarvon Gorge.

    Laps to show support

    Laps to show support

    News Annual participants in Relay for Life encourage others

    Recreating sound of the Eagles

    Recreating sound of the Eagles

    News The Ultimate Eagles Experience makes its way to Capella this weekend

    Local Partners