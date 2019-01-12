Bushfire reviews now open to public

FEEDBACK WANTED: Locals can now have their say on bushfire response.

ANYONE who was affected by and involved in last year's bushfires are encouraged to complete a submission to the Queensland Government's 2018 Queensland Bushfire Review.

Central Highlands Regional Council Coordinator Disaster Management Glenn Bell said this is the opportunity for people to have their say and influence decision-making at state government level.

"I encourage people to take part in this review and give their general observations related to the fires from all aspects including preparation, event coordination, interaction between agencies and those on the ground, post-event follow-up and agency support,” he said.

A submission should contain facts, research, arguments and recommendations and, where necessary, include supporting documents.

Mr Bell said people should reflect on questions such as 'what went well' and 'what did not go well', 'how could this be improved' and 'who was involved'.

Submissions close at 5pm on February 28 and can be made electronically or in writing.

The link to more information and to make a submission can be found at centralhighlands.qld.gov.au or visit the Queensland Government Inspector General Emergency- Management site igem.qld.gov.au directly.