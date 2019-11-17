Menu
Bushfire smoke hazard for CQ highway

17th Nov 2019 10:54 AM

1.50pm: A BUSHFIRE at Comet (west of Blackwater) is affecting visibility on the Capricorn Highway.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at the fire burning from the Capricorn Highway, to the railway corridor at Comet.

Crews are working to contain the fire which is posing no threat to property at this time. Smoke affect surrounding areas, including the Capricorn Highway.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

Residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

There is severe fire danger current for the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast forecast districts today.

Dry, gusty south-westerly winds were expected to create severe fire danger in the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

Thunderstorms are likely in the southeast, possibly severe, bringing the risk of lightning as an ignition source for new fires as well as gusty and erratic winds.

