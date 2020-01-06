‘U loot, we shoot’: Bushfire survivors’ brutal threat

Residents in a small town have joined forces to discourage looters from taking advantage of their bushfire ravaged town at its most vulnerable point.

Bushfire ravaged residents of Conjola Park are taking a stand against looters, with a sign found by the road yesterday that reads: "U (sic) loot, we shoot."

Conjola Park, along NSW's south coast, was ravaged by fires on New Year's Day, with more than 50 properties destroyed.

A sign discourages looters near Conjola Park, NSW. Photo: Rick Rycroft/AAP

When a picture of the sign was uploaded to Facebook, other bushfire survivors thought it was an "excellent" idea.

"I will gladly pay for more signs," one wrote.

"Excellent sign. shd (sic) be posted everywhere … way too many low life thieving pieces of sh*t around. and unfortunately lots live amongst us everyday …" another commented.

When NSW Police was asked about Conjola's sign, they said looting would not be tolerated but neither would acts of violence towards alleged looters.

Police reminded Conjola residents not to take the law into their own hands and that there are extra police on duty in the area.

A car burnt out at Conjola Park, NSW. Photo: Rick Rycroft/AAP

NSW Police Force Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said on Saturday he was "disgusted" by looters using the bushfires for personal gain.

"People in these areas have already lost members of their communities, seen property destroyed and suffered emotional turmoil from the recent fire activity.

"They do not need the added stress of looters stealing what little they might have left!"

He said both uniformed and plainclothes police are patrolling fire ravaged areas - and they have aerial surveillance support.

"With thousands of lives and homes at risk today, I can't comprehend the type of person who'd think it's OK to try and profit or benefit at other people's expense," he said in a statement.

NSW Police Force has urged the Conjola community to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Houses are flattened at Conjola Park, Australia, after recent wildfires ravaged the community. Photo: Rick Rycroft/AAP