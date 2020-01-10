BUSHFIRES: The koala population is not facing extinction

RECOVERY: The koala population will be able to survive Australia’s bushfires, says CQUni expert Dr Alistair Melzer. Picture: Contributed

WITH bushfires raging across the country and news about the millions of animals lost, many Central Queenslanders having been forced to question whether koala populations will be able to recover from this devastation.

According to a CQUniversity koala expert, as catastrophic as the bushfires around Australia were, the koala was not facing extinction.

Dr Alistair Melzer, who is based at CQUniversity Rockhampton, has been working in regional Queensland since 1989 when he commenced studies into koala ecology around Springsure.

When asked whether the nation's koala populations would recover from the bushfires raging in New South Wales and Victoria, Dr Melzer said that in any one region, survival was dependent upon the local extent and severity of the fires and on the size and condition of the unburned fire refuges.

CQUniversity Koala expert Dr Alistair Melzer.

He said it all depended on the situation.

"Where there has been catastrophic crown fires the local populations will have been lost," he said.

"Koalas instinctively climb to the top of trees, so they will have been lost in places where those types of fires have happened. Not just koalas, but many other animals.

"Yes, the fires have been devastating but it doesn't mean the koala is functionally extinct. There will be population impacts, but the species will be able to survive."

Dr Melzer said the bushfires were of a different intensity in parts of northern New South Wales and Queensland, with some habitats already recovering, giving surviving koalas a chance to expand from those "fire ­refuges".

He said they had received accounts of healthy koalas surviving the fires in the Carnarvon Ranges in Central Queensland and in some northern New South Wales forests.

"Those surviving koalas will have to adapt in these areas - but will they find enough food resources?" he questioned.

"Koalas are dependent on eucalypt for both food and water. With the prolonged drought and heat and now these bushfires the quality of that foliage will go down, which may limit the availability of water and nutrient content."

He said this may also reduce their reproductive capacity.

"Koalas will be able to recover, but that's dependent on this climate change-driven drought, aquifers and tree recovery," he said.

"The impacts on koalas and their habitat is more ­severe in eastern New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia, but much less so in Queensland which has a different landscape.

"Much of the koala habitat in Queensland has a simpler, more open structure and is less likely to experience crown fires.

"If this (the extreme drought, heatwave and extensive bushfires) is going to become the norm we will have to be prepared for a change in distribution of the koala and of the koala habitat in coming decades."

He said the unreliability of population estimates made it difficult to calculate the actual numbers of koalas lost to the bushfires, but he said those losses were made up of those caused by the ongoing drought.

"It's more important to look at the impact on the extent of the habitat, rather than koala numbers," he said.

"Koalas mostly live in low-density areas and their population is extensively connected so their recovery will depend on how the habitat recovers.

"We need to remember that as catastrophic as these fires are, they are a product of the extensive drought in Australia and it was already having an impact and will likely continue to have an impact for at least the rest of this year."