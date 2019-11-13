'Long way to go': Windy conditions cause havoc on fire front

New South Wales still has "a long way to go" before the bushfire threat is over, with one particularly dangerous fire still covering 150,000 hectares on its own, and another wave of bad weather on the horizon.

Today the focus also shifts to Queensland, where increasingly windy conditions and temperatures in the mid to high thirties will make firefighters' job harder.

83 fires are burning in NSW, 50 of which are not contained;

One blaze west of Coffs Harbour covers 150,000 hectares, with a perimeter of more than 1000km;

At least a 50 homes were damaged or destroyed yesterday;

The wind change that caused havoc in NSW yesterday is now moving into QLD;

More than 60 fires are burning across the state.

The biggest threat is still the Liberation Trail fire west of Coffs Harbour, which is a whopper. That blaze currently covers about 150,000 hectares, has a perimeter longer than 1000km and remains out of control.

It's threatening Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek and Lowanna. Residents are being advised to monitor conditions closely.

There were also fears over the Hillville Road and Rumba Dump fires overnight as a southerly change made them change direction. Thankfully, those two were downgraded to watch and act status at 6:30am.

"They're consuming an area of more than a million hectares," NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said last night, referring to all the fires across the state.

"The enormity of the task to bring these fires properly under control, to consolidate them, to get around them and mop them up is enormous."

Mr Fitzsimmons said the evening's cool change would bring "some welcome relief", but he warned firefighters would not be able to complete that process of stamping out all the remaining fires before the next dose of dangerous weather later this week.

Hot, dry and windy conditions are forecast for Friday and the weekend.

"There's no meaningful reprieve. There's no rainfall in this change and we're going to continue to have warm, dry conditions dominating in the days and weeks ahead," he said.

Read on for all the latest updates.

Residents defend a property from a bushfire at Hillsville near Taree, 350km north of Sydney on Tuesday night. Picture: PETER PARKS / AFP.

"There's certainly some welcome relief and a dramatic drop in temperatures behind the change, which is correlating with a significant reduction in the overall fire danger rating. Having said that, the winds are still strong and they're still gusty."

After a dangerous day on Tuesday that saw "catastrophic conditions realised" in the Greater Sydney, Greater Hunter and Illawarra/Shoalhaven areas, he said "the work is far from over" and fire crews had a "long way to go" in terms of getting the fires under control.

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons talks to media at the NSW Rural Fire Service Headquarters at Sydney Olympic Park on Tuesday. He said the southerly change had bought welcome relief but there was a lot of work still to do. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.

Commissioner Fitzsimmons praised the work of fire crews, the Bureau of Meteorology and those in the community who have helped with the firefighting effort.

Ironically, smoke from fires served as an "insulation blanket" that prevented winds from fanning fires as quickly as they might have done otherwise, he said.

Up to a dozen homes were damaged or destroyed, and the bill for the fires is estimated to reach more than $40 million, according to the Insurance Council of Australia.

Wednesday's weather forecast is for "severe fire danger" in New England and "very high fire danger" in Northern Slopes according to the NSW Bureau of Meteorology reports.

Large parts of the NSW coast, including Sydney, have been issued warnings for dust and smoke haze. For Sydney, a poor air quality forecast has been issued by the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE).

A state of emergency remains in place across NSW with total fire bans in effect.

Shifting winds are also expected to create "tough" fire conditions in Queensland over coming days, according to the weather bureau.