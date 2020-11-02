Bushwalking group gets lost on mountain after dark

Rescue 300 was tasked to perform a winch rescue off a mountain about 240kms west of Rockhampton. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

Rescue 300 was tasked to perform a winch rescue off a mountain about 240kms west of Rockhampton. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

FOUR people were rescued last night after becoming lost on top of a mountain in Central Queensland.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to assist Queensland Police Service Search and Rescue after a 70-year-old man, 42-year-old woman and two children aged 7 and 10 years old had become lost on top of Mt Roper in Capella.

The group was found after dark at the top of the mountain and winch recoveries were conducted for each person.

Due to the distance from Rockhampton and time required for the Rescue Crew Officer to brief and prepare the survivors, the mother and one of the children were winched into the aircraft and the RCO remained on the mountain with the last two survivors.

The mother and child were airlifted to Clermont Airfield, where they remained with staff while Rescue 300 refuelled and returned to the mountain to retrieve the last two survivors and RCO who all returned in a stable and relieved condition.

The survivors were assessed at the airfield by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and were found to be in good health.