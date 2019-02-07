Business a thriving success

IT STARTED as a way to pass the time but, two years on, Country Allure is a thriving online shop, empowering rural women across Australia.

Blackwater's Angela Taylor had always wanted to own her own business.

From when she worked on farms as a jillaroo, to driving trucks in the mines, Ms Taylor would spend hours brainstorming new ideas.

"I've always had an entrepreneur mindset, I always wanted to be my own boss,” she said.

When Ms Taylor moved to a more flexible roster, she was more determined to develop a side hussle, but it wasn't until one of her girl friends couldn't find a cow hide floor rug that she began to research the industry.

Country Allure founder Angela Taylor sports the 'Luna' round tassel bag. Nita Siggins

"I went searching different companies and came across (one) that would create my bags,” she said. "When I started seeing my designs come out in real life bags it was like a drug addiction, I needed to make more.”

Country Allure was founded in Blackwater in February 2017 and has since gone from strength to strength.

With a team of three others, the 27-year-old is running a successful lifestyle brand, selling hide rugs, bags, boots and jewel- lery, and is even launching Country Allure's very first store in Blackwater.

"It's unbelievable,” she said. "It's like watching a child grow up.

"To put it in perspective, the other day we had a sale and we had 140 orders in one day. It's phenomenal and I'm so ecstatic that people are getting behind a rural business.”

The company ethically sources its hides from all over the world, including Brazil, South Africa, America, Pakistan and Indonesia.

"There are a lot of places that slaughter cattle just for their hide, just for their pattern. To us, ethically sourced means that the cow has been slaughtered for meat purposes primarily,” she said.

With a heart for the rural community, Ms Taylor uses the business to give to others and has created a range of fishing shirts, which have raised more than $70,000 for Drought Angels.

"My partner and I donated the designs and the shirts and 100% of the profits,” she said.

Once approved, their next projects will include a "Dolly Bag” with proceeds going to the Dolly Foundation, and creating a platform - Wild Heart - where women feel empowered.

"This is for the women who aren't ordinary, who don't want to be like everyone else. To embrace ourselves for who we are.”

Two years later and Ms Taylor is proud of what she has accomplished so far and said the journey had only just begun.

"I don't like to gloat, it's not who I am, but I can definitely appreciate the hard work paying off.”

Country Allure HQ is launching in Blackwater

IT WILL be an afternoon to remember when Country Allure holds its grand opening in Blackwater tomorrow.

To celebrate their first store, guests will be the first to see the new Country Allure clothing label, launching at the event, as well a new jewellery line.

"There's a heap of crazy cool stuff,” owner Angela Taylor said.

The local bakery will provide savoury and sweet platters, and there will also be wine, cheese, lots of freebies and 40 per cent off storewide. "It's going to be exciting. It's going to be awesome, I hope everyone can come along,” Ms Taylor said. "Anyone, everyone, bring your friends.”

Make sure you head down to the new store, meet the team and enjoy the savings at 1/34 Mackenzie St, Blackwater on February 9 from 4-8pm.