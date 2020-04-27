Business blooming after ten-year wait

A DECADE in the making, Andrew Mead is just starting to reap the benefits from planting hundreds of frangipanis almost 10 years ago.

Before starting Fancy Frangipanis, Mr Mead grew up in Papua New Guinea but said he never connected with frangipanis until he moved to Australia.

"My mother, who unfortunately passed away, was a ­really keen gardener so we ­always had a collection of frangipanis in our yard," Mr Mead said.

"I didn't really connect with them until about 11 years ago when I bought a place in Townsville and it had frangipanis in the yard."

With a background in horticulture, Mr Mead said he then started planted hundreds of frangipanis in blocks to promote crossbreeding.

Mr Mead said he planted some frangipanis in Northern

Queensland as well as Bundaberg to see how the different climates affected different varieties.

"It takes up to 10 years from when they germinate to when they flower so that is why it has taken so long to get up and running," he said.

"I didn't know if it was going to work for almost 10 years and then the first one flowered and it was different to the 300 or 400 I had in the collection already.

"Now I have had over 400 of those seedlings flower and every one of them has been different."

Andrew Mead owner of Fancy Frangipanis’ showcasing a small variety of their hundreds of frangipanis.

Mr Mead said he now had more than 1800 different types of frangipanis, each with a different flower, colour and fragrance.

After undertaking a start-up program and receiving a government grant, he said he was ready to start an e-based mail-order business where cuttings were delivered to the buyer.

"We have been selling them in nurseries but now we are going to commercialise them by naming and cataloguing them and getting them to a point where we can offer them for sale," he said.

"We have just listed the first 120 types online but it is a work in progress, by the time we are finished cataloguing we will have about 300, with more released on an ongoing basis.

"We name the varieties that aren't named and people have been interested in naming a variety after their loved one or pet to immortalise them so we might venture into that as well."

To see Mr Mead's varieties visit www.fancyfrangipanis.com.au.