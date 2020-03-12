Business picks up with first mid week race meeting

THE Emerald Jockey Club hosted the club’s first standalone Sky 1 mid week Tab meeting on Monday with a seven race program.

More than 70 runners faced the starter.

Some of the highlights from the meeting included the women dominating with Sonja Wiseman riding a race to race double early, taking out the rich $30,000 three-year-old QTIS maiden for Blackall trainer Dennis O’Brien, who made the 700 kilometre trek chasing a well deserved rich payday.

The O’Brien trained Spallina $4.60 took out the event with a 10/10 ride from Wiseman.

She then combined to take out race three on the program with Nick Walsh on Rock’n’roll Bobby landing a strong betting plunge with the Walsh trained gelding being backed from $10 into $3.00.

Emma McPherson, a newly licenced 4kg claiming apprentice, chimed in race 4 and 5 on the program scoring a race to race double taking out race 4 the benchmark 55 over 1615 metres on Plain and simple $4.20 for Rockhampton trainer Julie Lancaster and then combined with Roma trainer Wayne Baker on El Bandito $6.50 in the class 4 plate over 1100 metres.

McPherson only began racing on February 15 at Nanango and has already chalked up five winners from only 18 rides.

Emerald Jockey Club president Mary Bulger said the club was more than pleased to host the midweek tab meeting.

She said the biggest benefactors from the Tab status were the racing participants, who raced for $102,000 in prizemoney instead of $37,500 in prizemoney, which was allocated for the Pioneer Park March meeting, always a loss making day for the club.

The Tab status ensured the club was profitable where the corresponding meeting was a loss making day for the club.

Leading Emerald trainer Glenda Bell said it was a great gap filler for the club and a great boost for all industry participants for the opportunity to race for Tab prizemoney.

Moranbah race day:

Tomorrow the racing kicks off at Treasure Park in Moranbah with the club hosting the annual Moranbah Workers Club St Patrick’s Day races.

Club stalwart John Juhas is expecting a big crowd.

The Moranbah Workers Club is the major sponsor of the St Patrick’s Day meeting.

Workers Club manager Ash O’Dowd said he and his team at the club were proud to get behind a great community event and hoped it was a big day for the club.

The club has more than $40,000 prize money on offer, which has ensured top quality country racing, with both John Manzelmann and Bevan Johnson lining up with strong teams of runners respectively.

The feature race on the program will be the benchmark 60 $10,000 Moranbah Workers Community Cup which will be run over 1400 metres.

The Bevan Johnson trained runner Static Lift jumps off the page and looks to be the one to beat in the event even with the allotted 61kg from the handicapper.

The John Manzelmann trained sound investment looks the main danger and will go around with a luxury weight of 55kg and drops down in grade and should feature strongly in the finish.

Live music from Dan Millar will kick in after the last race on the program so race goers can groove the night away with the bar operating until late.

Gates open at 11am at Treasure Park.

Be sure not to miss a great day of racing.