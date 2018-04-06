Business relocates

HUGE MOVE: Emerald's longest-standing steel business has relocated after almost 30 years, with the expansion credited to support from local customers.

THANKS to the support from local customers, Emerald's longest-standing steel company Budget Steel has relocated after almost 30 years of successful business.

Budget Steel co-owner Glenn Smith said Budget Steel's business growth has caused them to expand and relocate to a much larger site.

"We are expanding as a business and required a far bigger site than where we were,” he said. "We also wanted to make it a whole new steel-buying experience for our customers.

"We have a lot of farmers on our books and by having a proper centre where they can see products in action, it will not only allow us to sell the product, but also allow them to get a good look at what they are looking to purchase.

"The new site also allows us to hold a lot more steel and have more options.”

Mr Smith said the move will result in an increase in jobs, as well as serviceability to farmers, trade businesses and private customers.

"With the expansion there is some local benefits of increased employment,” he said.

"It also makes our service and what we offer the consumer a lot better.”

The move comes just three years after Budget Steel owners Mr Smith and wife Angie Smith "saved” the business from Metalcorp before the store closed down. "Many would question why we would take on someone else's problem,” Mr Smith said.

"We wanted to protect rural jobs and continue to provide important resources for local businesses. While there was the potential for great opportunity, it was still a risk.”

It was a risk that paid off big time, with Budget Steel opening its doors for business last Thursday.

"We expected about one customer and instead got around 12, on an average day in a steel shop in Emerald you are lucky to see over five customers,” he said. "I was really happy.”

"We have confidence in the prosperity of Emerald and we are committed to ensuring locals can continue to access materials that keep their businesses going.”

The new Budget Steel store is located at Lot 9 Ballard St and is open for business from 7.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.