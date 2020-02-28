Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TEAM WORK: Part of the team at Care Dental Emerald.
TEAM WORK: Part of the team at Care Dental Emerald.
News

Business’s $4.5k donation to bushfire victims

Kristen Booth
28th Feb 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EMERALD dentist has donated close to $5000 to assist animals who were affected by the extreme bushfires across the country.

Care Dental Emerald donated $10 from every appointment in January and also had a number of anonymous donations sent it to go towards the cause.

This week the business donated a total of $4500 to WIRES, an Australian Wildlife Rescue organisation.

Owner Dr Navdeep Singh said he was grateful and appreciative to every community member who donated or helped spread the word.

“We thought we should try to do the best we can and left the rest to the people, and everyone was really generous,” he said.

“Thank you to everyone.

“It is a team effort and we couldn’t have done it without the community.”

Dr Singh said it was great to see the community rally together to support such a worthwhile cause.

“It was probably the biggest natural disaster for us and it gets hard for everyone,” he said.

“If we can do something to help, it’s going back to the community, who support us for doing our work.”

bushfires care dental emerald community support donation emerald business wires animal wildlife organisation
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health education seminar comes to Emerald

        premium_icon Health education seminar comes to Emerald

        News Professionals and students will meet at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School in March.

        Australia's best news deal: Get the big stories first here

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Get the big stories first here

        News Get stories that really matter to this community before anyone else

        Motorists advised to detour popular Emerald road

        Motorists advised to detour popular Emerald road

        News Road works will be carried out over three days to improve the road surface.

        CQ pub donates to life saving organisation

        premium_icon CQ pub donates to life saving organisation

        News The community pitched in to raise the much needed funds.