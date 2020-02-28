Business’s $4.5k donation to bushfire victims

AN EMERALD dentist has donated close to $5000 to assist animals who were affected by the extreme bushfires across the country.

Care Dental Emerald donated $10 from every appointment in January and also had a number of anonymous donations sent it to go towards the cause.

This week the business donated a total of $4500 to WIRES, an Australian Wildlife Rescue organisation.

Owner Dr Navdeep Singh said he was grateful and appreciative to every community member who donated or helped spread the word.

“We thought we should try to do the best we can and left the rest to the people, and everyone was really generous,” he said.

“Thank you to everyone.

“It is a team effort and we couldn’t have done it without the community.”

Dr Singh said it was great to see the community rally together to support such a worthwhile cause.

“It was probably the biggest natural disaster for us and it gets hard for everyone,” he said.

“If we can do something to help, it’s going back to the community, who support us for doing our work.”