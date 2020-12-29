BUSTED: Drink drivers caught across CQ communities

Drivers of all ages have faced courts across the Isaac region for drink driving over the middle alcohol limit.

Rhys Lochlan McIntyre, 24, recorded a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of .122 when he was intercepted by police on Box St, Clermont, about 12.50am on November 21.

He pleaded guilty at Clermont Magistrates Court on December 9 to driving over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high limit, his second drink driving offence within five years.

Magistrate Robert Walker said some significant road safety issues were displayed from McIntyre choosing to drive while intoxicated.

He was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for seven months. The conviction was recorded.

---

A truck driver was caught drink driving on Capricorn St, Clermont in November.

Jai Matthew James Smith, 39, was intercepted by police at 9.30pm on November 14 for a roadside breath test.

Smith returned a positive reading and later recorded a BAC of .111, more than twice the legal limit.

He told Clermont Magistrates Court he shouldn't have drunk drove and would lose his job if he was to be disqualified from driving.

Smith pleaded guilty on December 9 to driving while over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high limit.

He was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for five months. Due to a traffic history with no similar offended, Smith was issued a restrictive licence to maintain his work during the disqualification.

---

A Moranbah electrician drunk drove in the Central Queensland mining town.

Christopher John Collins pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on December 10 to driving while over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high limit.

The 33 year old was intercepted by police after driving into the Moranbah Fair car park about 12.30am on November 7.

Collins took part in a roadside breath test and recorded a BAC of .127.

He was fined $650 and disqualified for five months. The conviction was recorded.

Despite the "concerning reading", Magistrate Robert Walker issued a restrictive licence to maintain Collins' employment.