BUSTED: Moranbah man three times the legal limit

A MORANBAH man was caught driving more than three times the legal alcohol limit on a main road.

The 27-year-old man was intercepted by police about 11.35pm on Sunday, March 8 on Mills Ave.

Police allege he recorded a high reading of 0.185 BAC, more than three times the legal limit.

The mans drivers licence was immediately suspended and he was given notice to appear at Moranbah Magistrates Court on April 2.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said it he was disappointed to see drivers risking their safety and the safety of others.

“It is really disappointing that someone would take the risk of driving while so heavily intoxicated, doing so places themselves and other road users at serious risk,” he said.

“Moranbah Police would like to remind drivers that driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have tragic consequences.

“Don’t take the chance.

“Losing your licence could cost you your job or crashing your car could be far worse.”

Snr Sgt Dyer said police would continue to target drink driving.

“Moranbah Police will continue taking a proactive approach to policing Moranbah’s roads, conducting RBT’s anytime, anywhere,” he said.

“Many alternatives exist for motorists to avoid drink driving – planning to drink means planning not to drive.”