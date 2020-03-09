Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police caught a 27-year-old Moranbah man drink driving on Mills Ave.
Police caught a 27-year-old Moranbah man drink driving on Mills Ave.
News

BUSTED: Moranbah man three times the legal limit

Kristen Booth
9th Mar 2020 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MORANBAH man was caught driving more than three times the legal alcohol limit on a main road.

The 27-year-old man was intercepted by police about 11.35pm on Sunday, March 8 on Mills Ave.

Police allege he recorded a high reading of 0.185 BAC, more than three times the legal limit.

The mans drivers licence was immediately suspended and he was given notice to appear at Moranbah Magistrates Court on April 2.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said it he was disappointed to see drivers risking their safety and the safety of others.

“It is really disappointing that someone would take the risk of driving while so heavily intoxicated, doing so places themselves and other road users at serious risk,” he said.

“Moranbah Police would like to remind drivers that driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have tragic consequences.

“Don’t take the chance.

“Losing your licence could cost you your job or crashing your car could be far worse.”

Snr Sgt Dyer said police would continue to target drink driving.

“Moranbah Police will continue taking a proactive approach to policing Moranbah’s roads, conducting RBT’s anytime, anywhere,” he said.

“Many alternatives exist for motorists to avoid drink driving – planning to drink means planning not to drive.”

crimes drink drivers high range drink driving moranbah magistrates court moranbah police traffic offence
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emerald RSL begins Anzac Day appeal

        premium_icon Emerald RSL begins Anzac Day appeal

        News Noel and Margaret Mallyon set up in the Central Highlands Marketplace this weekend to raise money.

        Road closures and water over road warnings for Central Queensland

        Road closures and water over road warnings for Central...

        News With lots of rainfall forecast for Central Queensland this weekend, it is also...

        Divers clear ‘sludge’ from drinking water system

        premium_icon Divers clear ‘sludge’ from drinking water system

        Council News Divers have emerged from Clermont’s murky water system, as council promises to...

        Nutrition education coming to a QCWA branch near you

        premium_icon Nutrition education coming to a QCWA branch near you

        News The workshops are designed to improve health and nutrition literacy.