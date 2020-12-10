Menu
Two young Moranbah men were allegedly caught High Range drink driving on the weekend.
BUSTED: Two CQ men allegedly high-range drink driving

Kristen Booth
10th Dec 2020 5:10 PM
TWO young men were allegedly caught high range drink driving between Moranbah and Mackay at the weekend.

A 28-year-old Moranbah man allegedly returned a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of .170, more than three times the legal limit.

He was intercepted by Mackay Road Policing Unit at 8pm on December 5, while driving on the Peak Downs Highway at Coppabella.

His driver’s licence was immediately suspended and he was issued a notice to appear at Moranbah Magistrates Court on January 14.

A 23-year-old man allegedly high range drunk drove at Moranbah on Sunday, December 6.

He was intercepted by police at 12.45am on Griffin St, and returned a positive road side breath test.

Further tests revealed a BAC of .168, police allege.

His licence was also suspended immediately and he was also issued a notice to appear at Moranbah Magistrates Court on January 14.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer was disappointed that drivers were still allegedly risking the safety of themselves and others by choosing to drink drive.

“Moranbah Police would like to remind drivers that driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have tragic consequences,” he said.

“Don’t take the chance.

“As we approach the festive season, you can expect to see police officers stopping vehicles and testing drivers for being under the influence of illegal drugs and alcohol at all hours of the day and night.”

