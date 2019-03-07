Busy month ahead in CH

NEWMARKET BOUND: Group 1 star Sunlight at Tony McEvoy's Flemington stable following her jump out last week.

THE racing action returns to Pioneer Park tomorrow with a five-race card kicking off from 1.30pm.

The local Central Highlands trainers are well represented - Ross Meek is lined up with Mr Resseti and the Vagg stable from Bluff will saddle up three runners including Paper Talk, who will be hard to hold out in the maiden handicap.

Emerald trainer Raymond Williams will also have Zorro Femino, who loves the Pioneer short course and Glenda Bell is lined up with seven runners including stable star Fastnet Flyer first up in the open handicap.

It's a busy month for Leon Roberts and his team at Emerald Jockey Club, with the club hosting two race meetings this month along with next weekend's Eat Street Markets.

Sunlight shines

EMERALD-OWNED glamour filly Sunlight will tomorrow contest the time honoured $1.25 million Newmarket Handicap over 1200m at Flemington.

The three-year-old was third in the G1 Lightning Stakes at weight for age and she completed her Newmarket preparation by scorching the turf and winning a jump-out last Friday, with highly fancied Newmarket rivals Graff and Vega Magic in her wake.

The filly's co-owner Rae Fletcher said she had come through the hit-out beautifully.

Sunlight and Team Fletcher are eyeing a slot in the richest turf race in the world, The Everest - a sprint worth $15 million in October over the Sydney Spring Carnival.

A bold showing in The Newmarket is sure to enhance Sunlight's claims.

Eat Street Markets

EAT Street is back at Pioneer Park for 2019 bigger and better than ever with more gourmet choices.

Be ready to tantalise your taste buds with the challenging task of selecting one of the 20 vendors who will line up with a view and promise of gastronomical delicacies with plenty of international flavours and options to choose from.

The fourth annual Emerald Eat Street Markets is on Saturday, March 16, with gates open from 4pm.

Donna Eriksen from Emerald Jockey Club said the night is a great community event for families, all ages and all taste buds.

"The Markets concept is all about enjoying a wide range of foods in the surroundings and a great family atmosphere,” Eriksen said.

The night will include live music and two bars will be operating.

"We will have food vendors ready to go along with kids' activities including a monster jumping castle. This year there will also will be a VIP dining area,” Eriksen said.

She said the event has continued to grow from strength to strength and organisers were prepared for a big crowd from the Emerald community.

The Emerald Jockey Club committee has made sure this year's Eat Street is an event that should not be missed.