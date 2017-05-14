Butcher snags a nice meaty victory

SAUSAGE KING: Fair Dinkum Meats owner Jason O'Loughlin with his awards from the Sausage King Competition for 2017.

FOR butcher Jason O'Loughlin, there's a lot more to the humble snag than meets the eye.

The Fair Dinkum Meats business owner has taken home two silver and two bronze awards at the Queensland Regional Sausage King Competition for the Capricornia region.

Held in Yeppoon at the weekend, Mr O'Loughlin won silver for his Filipino sausage and also for his chicken spring rolls in the poultry section.

He claimed bronze for the traditional Australian pork sausage and also for his Italian sausage which he had won the Sausage King title for in 2015.

"This was my second appearance at the competition,” Mr O'Loughlin said.

"I previously competed in 2015 but last year we had just opened the Blackwater store and were just too busy to enter because our customers always come first.

"We plan on entering every second year to give someone else a chance to win,” he said with a laugh.

"The awards don't mean as much to me as our customers' opinions though.

"We rely on their feedback.”

Mr O'Loughlin and his team made the sausages Thursday and Friday last week before the competition on Saturday with the snags judged according to appearance, taste and consistency.

"We didn't do anything different to what we usually do, except that we had a few different flavours,” he said.

For the Filipino flavoured sausage, it takes about four days for them to mature so the flavours can mix together and marinate.

Fair Dinkum Meats gets their meat from Maclagan, near Dalby, from third generation butchers, and Mr O'Loughlin said the secret to winning success was quality.

"It's about using quality meat, quality ingredients plus experience of knowing what to add and listening to what your customers do and don't like,” he said.

"It's no good making it if they don't like them.

"It's a hard fought competition and a lot of people go to a lot of trouble for it.”

The Italian and traditional pork are the best selling of the winning sausages which can be purchased from the stores at Springsure and Blackwater.

"The pork ones came straight out of the shop at Blackwater,” he said.

"Consistency is the key so our customers are always getting the flavours they love.”

Emerald will soon be able to sample the snags without travelling with Fair Dinkum Meats set to open a shop in town next month.