Butchers’ customer service keeps people coming back

CQ NEWS readers last week voted for their favourite ‘customer service people’ in the Central Highlands, and a couple of Emerald butchers landed atop the podium.

Jason and Tracey O’Loughlin have “three key ingredients” – quality, value, and service – which they have applied to every venture since the opening of their Springsure store in 2013. Now in Emerald, the couple is well-known for its warm welcomes.

“Butchering is my first love,” Jason said. “I started that when I was 15 and married Tracey when I was 19.

“Even as an apprentice I always made sure that my customer service was second to none.

“I could see a hole in the market that no one had filled when we first moved to town in 2008, and we’ve just gone from strength to strength.”

Tracey said treating every customer equally was important. She said abiding by that outlook and having a sense of humour creates a happier place to work and to shop.

“No matter if someone comes in and just wants two rissoles, you treat them the same as you would someone who spends more money,” she said.

“No matter who they are, it doesn’t matter. You treat everyone the same.”

Listening to customers’ needs is part of what makes up a reputation for good service, Jason said, and he has been building a workforce with that same attention to detail.

“We have a really good team,” he said. “In the last 30 years we’ve been building an environment where people want to work.

“When the customer’s talking to me I’m going through ever piece of meat that I’ve got in the cold room.

“We built our reputation by proving time and time again what Fair Dinkum means.”

The O’Loughlins emphasised trust. They said their relationship with customers was reciprocal.

“We put faith in Springsure to open a business when others were closing down,” Jason said.

“They gave us support and that’s what people do: if you’re having a go, they’ll give you a go.

Tracey added: “They put their trust in us and we put our trust in them. We work very hard to make sure we’re providing the customer service and value that people want.”

“You’re only as good as the last steak you sell,” Jason concluded.