Butt implant goes horribly wrong

In constant agony and with a deformed rear, Jabrena was left devastated by the results of her bum lift.

Jabrena, from Georgia in the US, had the booty-boosting procedure after becoming determined to get away from her "beanpole" physique, The Sun reports.

However, she was left in excruciating pain and with an unsightly posterior when the implants rotated painfully inside her.

Jabrena has since appeared on E! TV show, Botchedin a desperate bid to repair the surgery and get the bum she always dreamt of.

"Two weeks after surgery the swelling started to kind of go down and you could see the implant kind of on the side. It was like a crease," she told surgeons Dr Terry Dubrow and Dr Paul Nassif.

"But, about a month-and-a-half later, the implant flipped."

To make matters worse, Jabrena claims the implants then went on to flip round like this four to five times a week.

"It's very uncomfortable. Like, it hurts."

After hearing Jabrena's case, the Botched surgeons said the implants had been put in a pocket - the space created inside the flesh for them - which was too large.

And because of this "implant malposition", they wouldn't stay in place and were moving around inside her body.

Jabrena's original surgeon offered to try to fix her booty for £3000 ($A5700) but she decided to seek a second opinion on the popular TV show.

Dr Dubrow described the situation as a "butt dilemma", and said: "We certainly want to help you, but we don't want to restore you to a place that you hate.

"Not only are the implants in a pocket that's way too big, but they're in the wrong plane in the pocket, allowing them to flip around too easily.

"The problem is, if I just take the implants out, she'll have so much sagging skin and no projection that I'll be trading one big problem for another even bigger problem."

Dr Dubrow removed Jabrena's implants and fluid from her buttocks and replaced them with a smaller, better-shaped posterior.

Despite the complications, Jabrena's surgery was a success, leaving her with a butt that "might make the Kardashians jealous".

"Before my surgery, I had a saggy butt and implants were flipping," Jabrena said.

"But now, thanks to Dr Dubrow, I am finally free of my honk butt and now I finally have that cute toot butt that I've always wanted."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission