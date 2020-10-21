A PROMINENT Gold Coast criminal barrister faces being struck off as a lawyer after a tribunal found his conduct to be 'disgraceful, dishonest and dishonourable'.

The Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal has handed down the scathing findings after a lengthy investigation by the Legal Services Commission into Christopher James Rosser.

The tribunal found he had engaged in professional misconduct or unsatisfactory professional conduct in relation to 11 disciplinary charges for his behaviour between July 2012 and December 2016.

Barrister Chris Rosser pictured outside a Brisbane court. File picture

Mr Rosser was found to have used two legal 'advisory services' as a 'deceptive facade' to tout for business, let his law clerk attend court and police interviews for him, wrongly held trust funds and advised a client facing 15 years jail under the Newman Government's controversial VLAD laws to co-operate with police.

The veteran barrister had acted for colourful clients including an accused 'buxom bandit' accused of robbing a Gold Coast service station in a low-cut top and a man charged over the theft of an echidna from Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary.

But QCAT president Justice Martin Daubney found that Mr Rosser was 'not a fit and proper person to practise as a barrister' and recommended he be struck off.

"The way in which the respondent conducted himself as a barrister was disgraceful, dishonest, and dishonourable," Justice Daubney found.

"There is no evidence of rehabilitation on his part. There is no suggestion that the respondent now has any better insight into the manifest ways in which he departed from the standards of probity in practice expected of barristers.

"His offer not to renew his practising certificate is of little comfort to the Tribunal."

The tribunal ordered Mr Rosser to pay the Legal Service Commission's costs and invited three of his former clients to seek compensation.

Originally published as 'Buxom bandit' barrister could be struck off