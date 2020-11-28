Buyer of $22m beachfront Byron mansion revealed

The buyer of this beachfront Byron Bay home has sold.

The buyer of this beachfront Byron Bay home has sold.

The mystery $22 million Wategos Beach buyer has been revealed as the veteran Rip Curl co-founder Brian Singer and his family.

The record setting Byron Bay residence with five bedrooms and a pool on the southern end of the dress circle settled today.

The luxury two-storey home was sold by the veteran headhunter Geoff Morgan and his wife Ros in early October.

They had paid a then $1.24 million record on its 1994 purchase and had the house redesigned by architect Timothy Moon on its 660 sqm site.

Speculation of either of the Byron-loving Hollywood stars Zac Efron and Matt Damon as being the secret buyer failed to eventuate.

It’s easy to see why the home drew big interest.

Singer, who was born in 1944, is the Bells Beach-based surf veteran who co-founded Rip Curl in 1969.

The surf wear company was bought by Kathmandu in a $350 million deal last year.

Their NSW retreat was bought in a company name, Arkindale with shared ownership with his four children Samala, Naomi, Anthony and Jade, who all reside on the Victorian Surf Coast.

Brian retains 28 shares in the purchasing company, with the children each having eight shares.

The $18.85 million sale of a nearby colonial-style property, Wategos House on the dress circle in April last year to the F45 gym franchise co-founder Adam Gilchrist was the prior record beachside holder.

It sold in early October.

It too had been an earlier record holder when selling in 2006 for $15.68 million to the property developer Danny Goldberg.

Gilchrist's grandfather had owned one of the first Marine Parade subdivisions about five decades ago.

Gilchrist and his wife, Eli Havas were married at the nearby boutique retreat Rae's on Wategos.

The amazing Wategos House.

The Byron Bay hinterland record was set also in October this year when the Sydney philanthropist Tanya Carnegie paid $11 million for the 24-hectare Hillstone Farm at Bangalow.

It was bought from architect Dean Lewis and his wife, nutritionist Sally Lewis.

They built after they bought the 24ha in 2016 for $2.4 million.

The hinterland's prior top sale was $10m for Cape Retreat when bought in 2018 by Terry Davis, the former director of Coca-Cola Amatil, at Brunswick Heads, just north of Byron Bay.

Check out the view.