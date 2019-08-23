By Dingo, it'll be good

EVENTS GALORE: The iconic Dingo Race Day and World Dingo Trap Throwing Competition will be held this Saturday in Dingo, Queensland.

EVENTS GALORE: The iconic Dingo Race Day and World Dingo Trap Throwing Competition will be held this Saturday in Dingo, Queensland. Contributed

YOU may be excused for thinking August is "the event month” of the Central Highlands and with good reason.

August has been an awesome month for events, with many varied ones having already passed.

With Gemfest's Festival of Gems, Springsure's Camp Oven Cook Off, Up Down Blackdown Mountain Bike race up Blackdown Tableland National Park, Beer and BBQ Fest, not to mention all the sporting events in Emerald, including soccer and netball, with participants coming from all over Central Queensland.

There are still more great ones coming up.

There are race days and there are race days... And they are all fantastic.

But how many can claim crowning a world champion?

The 30th Dingo Race Day and World Dingo Trap Throwing Competition, does just that.

On Saturday, August 24, along with a Racing Queensland Race meet, with five races and over $35,000 in prize money, this is a serious race meet.

But most serious of all is the World Dingo Trap Throwing Competition, the highlight of the Dingo Cup race day.

Fashions on the Field are always a popular part of the Dingo Race Day. Contributed

World records may even be broken this year.

There will be the usual fashions on the field and buses will run to and from Blackwater until midnight.

With free camping at the racecourse you may well want to make a big night of it.

Competing with Dingo Race Day is Emerald's Multicultural Celebration - an event by the community, for the community and hosted by Rainbow House, with food, fashion, music, entertainment and art.

There will be plenty of tables and chairs but why not bring your own picnic blanket and settle down and enjoy the evening.

If being entertained indoors is your thing the Capella Cultural Centre hosts international acts, big name entertainers, ballet, rock bands and live theatre.

The Ultimate Juke Box Party Night is coming up on Friday, August 23, where you can choose the songs to be sung and groove the night away.

Keep track of what is on at Capella as the entertainment on offer is always changing.

Keep up to date with all the events going on and coming up around Central Highlands by catching up with the great local volunteers at the Visitor Information Centres.

There is so much to enjoy in the region and something for everyone.