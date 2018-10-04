Caban family celebrates

WINNER: Clay Caban came back to the Short Round Final of the number ten Team Roping in first place with partner Cameron Milner and second place with Kobe Milner.

WINNER: Clay Caban came back to the Short Round Final of the number ten Team Roping in first place with partner Cameron Milner and second place with Kobe Milner. Cherie Reeves

Capella's Undercover Arena at Bridgeman Park played host to the 2018 Australasian Team Roping Association National Finals last week.

Competitors travelled from across Queensland and interstate for a share of the prize pool totalling over $170,000.

The Caban family from Emerald had a great week during the ATRA National Finals. Leanne Caban placed Runner Up in the 1D Barrel Race on Morns Akka Dakka Roc and Dale Caban made it to the Short Round Final of the Open Team Roping.

Maddie Caban placed sixth in the Junior Breakaway and fourth in the 13-17 Years Barrel Race.

Clay Caban walked away from the finals with a cheque for $4,375 and a brand-new Kara Kar horse float for the 4.5 and Under High Point Team Roper.

Overall, the week saw more than 1,500 team roping runs, 225 breakaway runs and 219 barrel racing runs over the duration of the event, providing non-stop entertainment over the four days of competition.