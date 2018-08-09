Cabaret show to honour seniors

DOWN MEMORY LANE: Nadia Sunde will take the audience on a once-in-a-lifetime journey in 1971 The Music .

A CABARET show and dinner will be held during this year's Clermont Gold and Coal Festival to help recognise the contribution of local seniors.

Clermont Artslink is hosting 1971 The Music, which will show on the Saturday night of the festival.

Clermont Artslink president Kristy Espig said the show had been scheduled to coincide with the start of National Seniors Week.

"The music of the '70s is an era which most of our older people will relate to and I hope will come out and enjoy,” she said.

Clermont Artslink treasurer Tania Gillies said the show was all about the music of 1971 - the classics that helped shape music for the decades to follow.

"If we don't support shows, it gets harder and harder to attract them,” Ms Gillies said.

"Putting a show on the road is an expensive exercise and if people don't come to see them, they will stop coming.

"We have such a diverse population here. Many families have left cities to relocate here for work and lifestyle and we want to ensure we don't feel we are missing out on entertainment, arts and culture just because of where we live.”

Nadia Sunde will take the audience on a once-in-a-lifetime journey, featuring songs by Carole King, Marvin Gaye, Joni Mitchell, The Temptations, Harry Nilsson, Elton John, Bill Withers, John Denver, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones and more.

Local performers can take part in a Big Sing choral workshop before the performance.

Bookings for the show, dinner and workshop can be made on Clermont Artslink's Facebook page.