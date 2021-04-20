Menu
Politics

Cabinet backs Brisbane Olympics

by Jack McKay
20th Apr 2021 5:05 AM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's Cabinet has backed a bid for the 2032 Olympic Games.

It came after Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates spoke with State ministers at a Cabinet meeting in Brisbane on Tuesday.

"John Coates addressed the Cabinet meeting and I can say that the Queensland Government, the Cabinet, has endorsed our position to support the 2032 Olympics," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The Premier said the endorsement was still contingent on "guarantees" that need to be made by the Federal Government.

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s Cabinet has backed in a bid for the 2032 Olympic Games. It came after Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates spoke with State ministers at a Cabinet meeting in Brisbane today. Picture: Supplied
"I've already had a discussion with the Prime Minister," she said.

"We'll be talking extensively about that over the coming weeks because we have very strict timelines that we need to meet.

"So we want to keep our preferred status there with the targeted dialogue."

Ms Palaszczuk talked up the bid, saying it gave Queenslanders hope for the future following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As you can appreciate, we are basically doing years and months of work in a very short time frame to meet the deadlines that the IOC has set us," she said.

"It's a very exciting time for Queensland.

"So 2032, all the eyes of the world will be on us."

