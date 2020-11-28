Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

Cafe closes after staff abused over rice

by Phoebe Loomes
27th Nov 2020 6:52 PM | Updated: 28th Nov 2020 6:18 AM

 

A Melbourne cafe has been forced to close after staff copped "excessive abuse" that left the owner and another staff member in tears.

In a Facebook post, Lisa from Bob's Your Uncle Cafe in Doncaster East said they'd closed on Thursday after copping the customer's abuse.

She said customer abuse had been happening "every day since reopening" over minor issues, including the colour of ingredients they'd used, after having trouble sourcing products. She said customers had also taken issue with COVID Safe policies implemented in the cafe.

"We have encountered this type of abuse every day since reopening over minor things like our rice being white and not butterfly pea colour (sic) due to us not being able to get the ingredient and other examples like abuse with regards to our policies in place to protect you and our team through this pandemic," the post said.

RELATED: Iconic snack Aussies want back

RELATED: Gladys under fire under COVID rules

"Today's situation broke us and we are needing today to reflect and rebuild. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you and we hope for your continued support."

The cafe said it would be focusing on the staff member's mental health for the remainder of the day.

The cafe reopened on Friday.

News.com.au contacted Bob's Your Uncle Cafe for a comment.

Originally published as Cafe closes after staff abused over rice

abuse business closure cafe editors picks melbourne staff

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why hundreds are lining up to go through hell

        Premium Content Why hundreds are lining up to go through hell

        News ‘They’ll be climbing, crawling, slipping, sliding, dodging, diving...’

        CQ shire’s hi-tech solution to illegal dumping

        Premium Content CQ shire’s hi-tech solution to illegal dumping

        Council News The upgrades aim to reduce illegal dumping and costs for the council.

        Region’s ‘disturbing’ health habits are getting worse

        Premium Content Region’s ‘disturbing’ health habits are getting worse

        Health Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday residents are fatter, more sunburnt and heavier...

        Australian-first tyre recycling scheme coming to CQ

        Premium Content Australian-first tyre recycling scheme coming to CQ

        Environment The “absolutely incredible” plant will employ about 20 workers when it is complete...