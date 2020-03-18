Menu
Meet the Isaac candidates: Sandy Moffat runs for division two
Council News

Cafe owner challenging for Isaac council seat

Zizi Averill
18th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
A DYSART cafe owner is hoping to re-energise her community, as she stands up to challenge two-term Isaac Region councillor Nick Wheeler.

For seven years Java Joes coffee house owner Sandy Moffat has been serving the residents of Dysart their morning cuppa, and in return she said they had poured out their concerns.

Over those first sips of caffeine, Ms Moffat has heard all the community's problems which she says include the state of the roads, the water supply and the struggles of local businesses.

With everyone from long-term Dysart residents to casual workers passing through her store, she said she had come to know most of the towns.

By engaging with the whole town, Ms Moffat said, council could more successfully reach out to division two ratepayers, including the "itinerant" residents.

"Council's role is to be vocal," she said.

"The more personal and vocal you are the more people engage.

"If you give people a voice they are interested and they give more in."

Dysart resident and Java Joes coffee house owner Sandy Moffat is challenging in division two of Isaac Regional Council.
With the economy looking up and the town growing, Ms Moffatt said Dysart had been given an "opportunity to grow into the future".

"I think our community can do more than what it is … and be more than what we are."

The future of the small mining town had not always been this bright, Ms Moffat said.

When she arrived in Dysart nine years ago, the community was at the precipice of the mining crash. Thousands of people left the town.

"A lot of our businesses suffered," she said.

Ms Moffat said it was a matter of when, not if, the next mining downturn would hit and Dysart had to be more resilient and diverse to withstand the next crisis.

"I work hard. I'm not afraid to get up and be vocal," she said.

