Some Cairns businesses are only accepting EFTPOS payments for goods and services, as a way to reduce physical contact during the coronavirus pandemic. Noa Restaurant barista Elske van de Laar says the Edge Hill business prefers payment via EFTPOS, but is still accepting cash. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.
Business

Businesses are counting on us to tap and go

by Alicia Nally
16th Apr 2020 8:38 AM
THE coronavirus pandemic has changed plenty about how we live, even down to how we pay for goods and services that are still available for purchase.

Noa head chef Connor Morrison said the Edge Hill cafe would prefer credit or debit card payments for their takeaway meals and coffees, but could not refuse cash.

"Because of the virus we'd rather keep everyone safer by having customers use a card to pay," he said.

Stores were working out other ways to stop the spread of germs.

Workers at Piccone's IGA in Pease St now process groceries behind tall plastic screens and won't pack shopping bags to reduce unnecessary handling of items.

At other stores, employees wear gloves to handle money.

Best & Less at Cairns Central has gone a step further by putting plastic covers over its EFTPOS machines. Cards can still be used through the shield.

The Reserve Bank of Australia advised businesses could choose to only accept credit cards before a sale contract had been entered into but cash could not be refused if it was being used to settle an outstanding debt.

