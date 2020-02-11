Man arrested on alleged child porn charges

A KEWARRA Beach man has been arrested on alleged child porn charges.

Police searched the 23-year-old man's home on Friday and had previously seized his phone as a result of an unrelated matter on an earlier occasion.

"It will be alleged that images consistent with child exploitation material were located during a subsequent forensic examination of the device," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

"Detectives from the Cairns Child Protection Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at the Kewarra Beach address on Friday.

"Several computers, cameras and other electronic devices were seized during the search. "Officers also allegedly located and seized a telescopic baton."

The man was arrested and charged with one count each of possession of child exploitation

material and possession of a category M weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on February 27.