We're back into the swing of things as strippers cash in

THE only strip club in Cairns is enjoying a 'honeymoon' boom following the opening of the Queensland border on Friday and easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The city's adult entertainment industry has roared back to life with the Covergirls bar pumping last weekend after it reopened, according to manager Bayden Andrews.

He was anticipating a flow on for the next fortnight as holed-up punters break the shackles of a COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

"There's certainly a honeymoon period that we are enjoying," he said.

"People are keen to blow off some steam and our club gives them an ambience where they can. We have girls on all the poles to keep everyone entertained."

Director of Adam and Eve Entertainment Jenna Veuve believes the industry will get busyin the coming months with the Queensland border opening. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

The club has implemented a strict COVID-safe plan which includes no traditional lap dancing and extra sanitising measures throughout the venue.

Private shows required dancers to be 1.5 metres away from customers, while wearing face masks was optional.

"We are following all the required protocols with no touching allowed and only three at a time in the private dance rooms," he said.

"We've already found people have no problems following the rules. Everyone has been really respectful."

The stage three industry COVID-safe protocols for Queensland's strip clubs prohibits physical contact between patrons and staff providing adult entertainment.

Jenna Veuve from Adam and Eve Entertainment said the pandemic had taken some of the fun out of her services.

"We can't do things like the body shots and motorboats, that is way too much bodily contact," she said.

"It's just good to have things relaxing a bit and the borders open because my business depends on it.

Independent adult entertainer Dannii Rocket.

Independent Cairns entertainer Dannii Rocket said the global pandemic had seen a boom in online work for girls in her industry. Her fledging business Let Me Buck You is also receiving huge inquires from bucks party groups from around Australia.

"Times are changing and many girls are now able to exceed what they would earn in a club from using other forms of revenue,' the former Miss Exotic Angel Australia said.

Originally published as Cairns strippers cash in on 'honeymoon' boom