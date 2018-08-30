Call for special school

TWO local Emerald mothers believe there is a big need for a special school to be opened in the region.

Lisa Barbagallo and Kristine Tolerton, both mothers of children with special needs, have been advocating for a special school to be opened for the past three to four years.

Mrs Tolerton, a mother of three, said there was a big call for it in the region.

"We have a lot of families out here who have children with special needs,” she said.

"I feel the state schools aren't meeting the needs of our children, mainly there is a lack of funding and a curriculum that doesn't suit our children.

"I feel like they need more life skills and social skills.

"Learning about volcanoes and rocks is pointless when they can't even write their own name.”

Mrs Barbagallo agreed that their kids needed more skills that would help them in the real world.

"As good as some of the schools try to be, there are too many kids in a class,” she said.

"We may have some children in high school who are still at young primary school age.

"We need to be able to have a school that can still comply to them and fulfil their needs from social skills to simple reading and writing.

"There just isn't enough of that in Emerald.”

Mrs Tolerton said there were big benefits that came with having a special school in the region.

"The children would receive the attention they deserve, more specialised learning and smaller classes,” she said.

"Getting their needs met is a huge thing because, at the moment, our children have four teachers in one day - four teachers for a child who doesn't like a change of routine is a really big number.

"The special school would add some consistency to their life, their routine of school and their learning.”

Unfortunately, if declared feasible, the special school would still take up to three or four years to get off the ground, which would be too late for Mrs Tolerton and her children.

"I am debating on moving, which would divide our family and split us up,” she said. "My husband is going to have to fly-in and fly-out and I won't have him where we want him - we are all going to be spread around.

"I like Emerald, it's a great little place for our kids to grow up.

"It would be a real shame to have to leave after all this time because there is nothing here to help.

"I am hoping the special school gets off the ground.

"It might be too late for my kids but I am hoping it comes together for other kids who I know are coming through.

"It would help a lot of people.”

Emerald Christian College principal Graeme Johnston has taken on the task of investigating the feasibility of opening a special school in Emerald for years Prep-Year 12.

If you are interested and have a child you think would be eligible for the school email Mr Johnston at g.johnston@ecc.qld.edu.au with the age of the child, child's diagnosis and ranking in the education system (if known).