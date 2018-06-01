Menu
Panda was ripped from her owners arms and killed by another while on her afternoon walk.
News

Dog ripped from owner's arms and killed

Inge Hansen
by
1st Jun 2018

SHARON Barber is scarred for life after her beloved dog Panda was savagely mauled at her feet during their morning walk.

The 15-year-old Maltese cross died in her arms having been torn apart by a an off-leash dog.

Ms Barber told the Chronicle she was walking Panda on Bryant St, Maryborough, when a husky appeared and ran at them.

"I picked Panda up, spun around and said 'no' to the dog but it jumped up and grabbed her," Ms Barber said.

"It grabbed her and it started chewing at her neck at my feet while I was screaming."

