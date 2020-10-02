Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Income tax cuts should be dramatically brought forward to benefit Australian households now — and the government can afford it, a top economist has argued.
Income tax cuts should be dramatically brought forward to benefit Australian households now — and the government can afford it, a top economist has argued.
Business

Call to bring personal tax cuts forward in budget

by Clare Armstrong
2nd Oct 2020 6:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Income tax cuts should be dramatically brought forward to benefit Australian households now - and the government can afford it, a top economist has argued.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has long signalled there will be some move to bring income tax cuts slated to come into effect in 2022-23 forward, but Westpac's chief economist Bill Evans has urged the government to go one step further by backdating the measure to July 1 2020.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said stage one of the tax cuts, which came into effect in 2018-19, had already helped boost “aggregate demand”. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said stage one of the tax cuts, which came into effect in 2018-19, had already helped boost “aggregate demand”. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage

Mr Evans said this year's budget would be "like no other," forecasting a massive $240 billion deficit. For that reason he has argued the second round of income tax cuts should actually be backdated, while Stage 3 - not due until 2024 - should come into ­effect next year.

letterspromo

 

"Such a move would be a strong statement from the government that it is serious with its efforts to boost ­demand through tax cuts," he said in a note to Westpac ­clients yesterday. "Our forecasts highlight that such policies can be easily accom­modated and the cost of servicing the total debt, even under this more aggressive profile, will be contained as a proportion of GDP due to the collapse in interest rates."

 

 

Stage two is currently due to come into effect from 2022, and would cut taxes for ­people earning more than $90,000 a year, as well as raising the threshold on the lowest tax rate.

The third stage is scheduled to kick in from 2024, and would result in everyone earning less than $200,000 a year paying no more than 30 cents for every dollar.

This would mean a person on $60,000 would save $1080 a year in stage two and $1455 per year in stage three.

While someone on $120,000 a year would save $2565 in stage two and $4440 per year once the final phase is implemented.

Mr Frydenberg has been careful to leave the door open to bringing forward the tax cuts in the past few months, insisting Australians will find what the plan is on budget night.

"We are looking at that issue and the timing of those tax cuts because we do want to boost aggregate demand, boost consumption, put more money in people's pockets, and that's one way to do it," he said in July.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said stage one of the tax cuts, which came into effect in 2018-19, had already helped boost "aggregate demand" - the total demand for goods and services in Australia.

Originally published as Call to bring personal tax cuts forward in budget

More Stories

coronavirus economy editors picks employment federal budget 2020 income tax wages

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Adani royalty deal details to remain a secret

        Premium Content New Adani royalty deal details to remain a secret

        Business Treasurer: ‘I can assure you Adani will pay every dollar in royalties that they have to pay to the people of Queensland’

        Streamlined: Labor promises to review mining red tape

        Premium Content Streamlined: Labor promises to review mining red tape

        Politics Election commitment: Support for major resources plan to secure industry’s future...

        New equipment boosts safety trackside at CQ speedway

        Premium Content New equipment boosts safety trackside at CQ speedway

        Community ‘Any donation we receive goes back into upgrading and enhancing the speedway for...

        More water on the table to drive growth, jobs in the west

        Premium Content More water on the table to drive growth, jobs in the west

        Rural Farmers and businesses in the central west can bid for more water to expand their...