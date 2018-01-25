Calling for a Queen

THE Central Highlands community is looking for the next nominees to be crowned Queen and Princess at the annual Central Highlands Easter Sunflower Festival.

The Sunflower Festival and Queen Quest are celebrating their 42nd anniversary this year.

It has also run a Queen exchange with Altona in Canada since 1986.

The opportunity is more than just a quest, but a chance for one lucky local to make lifelong friends, gain confidence and if chosen to be Queen, experience the wonderful hospitality of the people in Emerald's sister city Altona and entries are about to close.

Sunflower Festival secretary Shelley McMaster said the annual event is unique as it unifies the entire community.

"The Sunflower Festival is an important tradition because it is a community-based event that brings together many organisations not only through the Queen Quest but also those who participate in the Festival Parade itself,” Ms McMaster said.

"The connection that has also been built with our sister city also relies on the running of the Sunflower Festival.”

Unfortunately, Ms McMaster said the number of Queen nominations has been down on previous years, and it would be wonderful to see more entrants both for the Queen and Junior Princess Quest.

"If you enjoy getting involved in your community, love meeting new people and would like to win a trip to Canada, the Sunflower Quest could be for you,” she said.

The Queen Quest is open to young ladies between the ages of 18 and 25.

They are required to raise funds for a local charity and participate in a variety of community events leading up to the festival.

The chosen winner of the Queen Quest will also win a trip to Altona.

The Junior Princess Quest is open to young ladies between the age of 14 and 17 and they are also required to participate in community events.

Nominations for the Central Highlands Easter Sunflower Queen and Princess close Saturday, January 27.

To request an application and for more information, contact the festival committee at cheastersunflowerfestival@

hotmail.com or visit their Facebook page, Central Highlands Easter Sunflower Festival.

The Central Highlands Easter Sunflower Festival will be held at Pioneer Park on Easter Saturday, March 31.