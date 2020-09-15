Menu
Police investigating an alleged double murder at Calliope Caravan Park, late on Thursday afternoon, 6 December 2018.
Crime

Calliope double axe murder accused case delayed again

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Sep 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:51 PM
A man accused of the Calliope double axe murder in 2018 has had his case delayed once again after it was adjourned in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

John Bircsak, 66, was charged with two counts of murder after two bodies - a woman, 60 and a man, 63 - were discovered at Calliope Caravan Park on December 6, 2018.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield, acting as town agent, said the matter was awaiting another court and asked for a lengthy adjournment.

At the time of the alleged offending it was reported police were called about 5pm to the Stowe Rd caravan park where the body of a man was found outside his caravan with significant head injuries.

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations led officers to a nearby caravan in which they found a woman's body.

Police told media a tomahawk-like axe was found near the crime scene.

Mr Bircsak was remanded in custody.

The matters will be before the court again on February 15 next year.

alleged calliope double murder gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court john bircsak
