Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
REMEMBER: Submit rail-related memorabilia to your nearest library.
REMEMBER: Submit rail-related memorabilia to your nearest library.
News

Calls to share rail mementos for posterity

Contributed
22nd Nov 2019 10:00 AM

COMMUNITY members are invited to visit libraries across the region and share their memories of railway history, including a regional rail disaster.

On February 26, 1960, the Midlander passenger train crashed while crossing the bridge over Medway Creek near Bogantungan.

Seven people were killed and 43 people were injured in the accident, known as the Medway Creek rail disaster.

As the 60th anniversary of the disaster draws nearer, Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said it was important to record this moment in the region’s history.

“Although the Medway Creek rail disaster was a tragic event, it’s part of our history,” Mr Hayes said.

“It’s important for us to recognise and remember the people involved, like Lawrence Murray, an Aboriginal man who worked as a railway fettler and helped rescue survivors.’

Mr Hayes said whether it was handwritten recollections, photographs or other pieces of memorabilia, council wanted to hear from community members.

“We invite anyone who has something to share to call in and see the friendly staff at our libraries across the region.

“We are accepting submissions from Monday, December 2 until Friday, December 13.”

All information provided will be recorded and filed in the local history sections at council’s libraries.

Council also invites submissions of any rail-related memorabilia to include in an upcoming historic rail exhibition at Emerald Art Gallery.

For more information or to find your nearest library, phone council’s libraries team on 1300 242 686.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grim warning from family torn apart: 'This is all it took'

        premium_icon Grim warning from family torn apart: 'This is all it took'

        News ALISON and Greig lives were perfect. They had a nice home, three beautiful teenage boys and Alison had just started a new job. In seconds, it was ripped apart.

        Community competes for the best Christmas display

        Community competes for the best Christmas display

        News The 2019 Christmas Lights competition has launched.

        Emerald benefits from deal to supply reopened CQ mine

        premium_icon Emerald benefits from deal to supply reopened CQ mine

        News A MAN raised in the Central Highlands is giving back to the region

        Pre-Christmas boost for cotton communities

        premium_icon Pre-Christmas boost for cotton communities

        News Two Central Highlands organisations receive a funding boost for local projects.