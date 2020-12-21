Callum the conqueror: All-rounder stars in grand final win

Frenchville’s Callum McMahon delivered with both bat and ball in his team’s Premier Division T20 grand final win on Saturday. Photo: Pam McKay

Callum McMahon starred as Frenchville claimed the first piece of silverware on offer in Rockhampton Cricket’s 2020/21 season.

The Falcons completed their unbeaten season with a 50-run win over The Glen in the Frenchville Sports Club Premier Division T20 grand final at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds on Saturday afternoon.

They put on an impressive total of 3-156 before bowling their opponents out for 106.

McMahon was in top form with bat and ball, top scoring with 43 and taking 3-20.

The Glen’s skipper Sam Lowry won the toss and sent the Falcons in to bat.

McMahon led the way at the top of the order but was well supported by brothers Lachlan and Brent Hartley, who scored 38 and 23 not out respectively, and Joe McGahan who made 30.

In reply, The Glen struggled to keep the run rate ticking over against the Falcons’ lethal bowling attack, spearheaded by McMahon and Logan Whitfield, who took 3-19.

Falcons skipper Brent Hartley said the title was a great reward for a consistent season.

“It was great to get the first win of the year, to get that T20 flag. That was one of our goals starting the year,” he said.

“We didn’t get to play the final last year due to COVID so just to get out there and play through that final and get that win was really pleasing.

“To take what we did in the round games into the final, that’s what we always wanted to do.”

Hartley said when the Falcons finished with 156 runs, he knew The Glen would have to do “something pretty special” to chase it down.

The bowling attack then delivered, turning the screws on The Glen’s batting line-up.

Hartley made special mention of McMahon who, he said, had been “unreal” for the Falcons through the T20 competition.

Frenchville wicketkeeper Lachlan Hartley whips the bails off in one of several runouts on Saturday. Photo: Pam McKay

Opposing skipper Lowry said he could not be disappointed with the efforts of his team, who beat Rockhampton Brothers in the last round game on Saturday morning to advance to the final.

“I’m pumped,” he said. We came into today just wanting to go really well against Brothers,” he said.

“We’re obviously missing seven of our top players, one of those being an Australian country player, and another couple who played open CQ.

“We just wanted to compete, and I think we did that today so I’m pretty happy.”

Lowry said Waqar Yunus, Nathan Cobb and Josh Baxter were among The Glen’s best.