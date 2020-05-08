Calvary Care Hotline lends an ear to listen

Emerald Neighbourhood Centre Community Connect Coordinator Amanda McNamara with the Calvary Care Mother's Day packs, full of chocolate, earings and more.

WHETHER it’s someone who requires special assistance or just wants to have a chat, residents can now call a dedicated phone number and speak to people located in the Central Highlands.

The Calvary Care Hotline was developed to help individuals and families who have either been impacted by Covid-19 or the isolation rules.

Calvary Church Emerald project co-ordinator Katie Holloway said it was just one service that helped to meet the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the community.

“The hotline is open to anyone and is designed to create connection,” she said.

“People need to know that they matter and that they are not alone during this season.

“Though they may feel isolated or vulnerable, we are here to help support and provide practical help.”

Ms Holloway said if the team was unable to meet the callers’ needs then they would put them in contact with other support services around the community.

Emerald Neighbourhood Centre Community Connect Coordinator Amanda McNamara said it was a fantastic service that would benefit locals who simply wanted to talk.

“It’s really good for them to know there is a local number they can call if they can’t get a hold of us or other services,” she said.

“They can sit there, make a phone call and just have a chat. If you’re lonely you can call them up and let them know what’s been happening.

“It can brighten someone’s day.”

Ms McNamara said she had been visiting seniors stuck in isolation who had been loving a simple chat through the door.

“They are very grateful, their faces just light up,” she said.

The Calvary Care Hotline is available from 9am-5pm, seven days a week by calling 1800 CALVARY (1800 225 8279).

The Calvary team has also been handing out Mother’s Day bags to single mums and widows and is preparing the Calvary Care bags, which are specially designed for the coronavirus pandemic.

They are full of essential food and hygiene items, like razors, shampoo and conditioner for people who have been directly impacted by coronavirus.

Ms McNamara said it would assist families and individuals who only had the funds to purchase necessities.

“To get those little bonuses would be a huge weight off their shoulders,” she said.

Emerald Neighbourhood Centre is still offering its Second Bite food program, with fresh fruit, vegetables and bread available every day.