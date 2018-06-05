Menu
SEX TAPE: Woman on camera performs oral sex in alley

Tara Miko
by
31st Jul 2017 8:40 AM | Updated: 10:34 AM
A YOUNG couple has inadvertently made a sex tape after multiple cameras recorded a woman performing oral sex on a man in an alleyway outside a packed pub at the weekend.

Police were responding to an unrelated incident on Cunningham St in Dalby about 11.45pm Saturday when officers noticed the woman performing the sexual act on the man about 10 metres from the hotel's front entrance.

The officers, who were fitted with working body worn cameras, spotted the couple in the act in the alleyway and broke them up at which point the man, 25, is alleged to have sworn at police.

He was arrested and further inquiries by police found the couple had been engaged in a similar act inside the pub near the bar which was near-capacity after a sold-out Ladies Day event.

Police inquiries found the man and woman had been ejected from the pub by security after they were caught in the act inside.

The man, 25, from Kingaroy is due to appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court on August 15, on public nuisance and disorderly conduct in a licensed premises.

The woman, 24, from Rockhampton, will appear in the same court on September 19 on similar charges.

Police have seized Western Downs Regional Council's City Safe cameras and hotel security footage, as well as the officers' body worn camera footage as part of the investigations.

Toowoomba Chronicle

