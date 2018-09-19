Ciraldo set to lead Penrith Panthers in 2019

PENRITH is set to install Cameron Ciraldo as head coach for next year's NRL season as the club continues to be linked to Ivan Cleary in the long term.

Panthers boss Phil Gould suggested on Wednesday that Ciraldo would remain in charge in 2019 after guiding the Panthers through the final six weeks of their season in a caretaker capacity.

The 33-year-old was handed the reins after Anthony Griffin's sacking four weeks out from the finals and Gould said the club had no reason to bring in anyone else.

"I don't see any need to change anything we've been doing for the last five or six weeks," Gould said on the Six Tackles with Gus podcast.

"I've been very impressed with Cameron Ciraldo and the academy staff and we threw everything in our academy at the NRL preparation.

"They did an outstanding job, I was really impressed with them."

Ciraldo is contracted for next season after serving as an assistant under Griffin.

On Wednesday it was reported that the club's board had rubber-stamped his ascension to the top job on a full-time basis.

It is believed Ivan Cleary remains Penrith’s top target in the long term. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The club's move to oust Griffin so late in the season resulted in speculation Cleary was set to exit the Wests Tigers with two years still to run on his contract.

Cleary initially promised to "honour" his deal with the joint venture but has since refused to answer questions.

It's believed the Panthers are readying to offer Cleary the role for 2021 - which is viewed by many as an attempt by Penrith to force the Tigers' hand and release him.

Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe has been contacted for comment, although the club has, until this point, flatly refused to entertain the idea of Cleary leaving early.

The NRL said chief operating officer Nick Weeks was set to examine a request from some clubs to alter the laws governing coaching negotiations so that they be brought in line with those that regulate player rules. NRL clubs are not allowed to negotiate with players more than 12 months before their contract expires.

Gould denied any knowledge of any negotiations between Cleary and his club.

"I have nothing to do with the Ivan Cleary situation at all," he said.

A return to the Penrith job, from which he was axed in 2015, would allow Cleary to team up with son Nathan, who is expected to sign a multi-year contract extension.

The NSW playmaker has reportedly been offered a lucrative deal until the end of 2023 and stated his desire to sort out his future in the next few weeks.

The 20-year-old returned to Panthers headquarters on Tuesday and Gould said he was confident of getting an agreement over the line.

"No confirmation but I'm confident we'll get a deal done and he'll be at Panthers for a fair while," Gould said.