Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has pleaded not guilty to indecent treatment of a child. Photo: File
A man has pleaded not guilty to indecent treatment of a child. Photo: File
Crime

Camper denies molesting girl during weekend trip

Felicity Ripper
18th Feb 2021 10:20 AM | Updated: 11:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man accused of molesting a young girl who was staying at the same Sunshine Coast camping ground has pleaded not guilty.

Carlito Raistrick, 44, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to the indecent treatment of a child under 12, at a privately-operated family campground in 2017.

Maroochydore District court heard the girl, who was not related to Mr Raistrick, immediately told her mum that the Mount Ommaney man had allegedly groped her while she was playing with friends during their trip.

Crown prosecutor Alex Stark said Mr Raistrick invited the girl into the caravan, which he was staying in with his wife, when he allegedly began rubbing the girl's leg.

"So we decided to watch some TV and under the table, he was placing his hand on my lap and he was rubbing it on my lap," the girl said in an interview, the court heard.

Leaking roof row leaves tenant broken

Roofer on parole after raid finds meth, cocaine

Mr Stark said the girl was then playing with her friends when Mr Raistrick allegedly joined her in hiding behind a bush.

"And that's when he started to touch me, squeezing my breast and bum," the girl said.

" … he was holding me very tight.

"I tried to get away from him like push him away or get closer to my friend but he won't let me go."

Mr Stark said the girl also told police that Mr Raistrick allegedly rubbed her vagina outside her clothing.

"All up that went for about five minutes," Mr Stark said.

Pre-recorded evidence from the girl and her friend was played to the court on Wednesday afternoon.

The trial will continue into Thursday when it's expected the jury will hear from the girl's parents and a police officer from Brisbane.

camping court crime editors picks indecent treatment charge kenilworth
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grosvenor explosion: Bosses may not be forced to testify

        Premium Content Grosvenor explosion: Bosses may not be forced to testify

        News The Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry will restart next month.

        Swiss assisted dying clinic ‘inundated’ with Qlders

        Premium Content Swiss assisted dying clinic ‘inundated’ with Qlders

        Health Hundreds of Queenslanders inquire about an assisted Swiss death

        LETTERS TO THE ED: Coercive control can be invisible crime

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE ED: Coercive control can be invisible crime

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        ‘Phenomenal’: $2.1M worth of cattle sold at CQLX sale

        Premium Content ‘Phenomenal’: $2.1M worth of cattle sold at CQLX sale

        Rural The top sale was a $42,500 bull on Monday followed by a $40,000 sale on Tuesday