CANCELLED: Shock decision on Falls Festival Byron Bay

FALLS Festival Byron Bay has been cancelled for 2020.

Organisers confirmed the news today, saying that "given the current status of things and border restrictions in place, it won't be possible to hold Falls Festival in our regular New Year's timeframe."

"As we work with government stakeholders and key agencies to get Falls Festival back in the calendar, as always your safety is our priority," they said.

"Consider this a raincheck and please know we will be back with more information as it comes to hand."

The Northern Rivers leg of the festival is held annually at North Byron Parklands in Yelgun.

Falls Festival 20/21 was meant to be the 28th version of the event.

More to come.