Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Falls Festival has been cancelled.
Falls Festival has been cancelled. Marc Stapelberg
News

CANCELLED: Shock decision on Falls Festival Byron Bay

Javier Encalada
by
26th Aug 2020 9:02 AM | Updated: 9:46 AM

FALLS Festival Byron Bay has been cancelled for 2020.

Organisers confirmed the news today, saying that "given the current status of things and border restrictions in place, it won't be possible to hold Falls Festival in our regular New Year's timeframe."

"As we work with government stakeholders and key agencies to get Falls Festival back in the calendar, as always your safety is our priority," they said.

"Consider this a raincheck and please know we will be back with more information as it comes to hand."

The Northern Rivers leg of the festival is held annually at North Byron Parklands in Yelgun.

Falls Festival 20/21 was meant to be the 28th version of the event.

More to come.

byron bay falls festival
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: 29 CQ finalists in Queensland Training Awards

        Premium Content FULL LIST: 29 CQ finalists in Queensland Training Awards

        Employment Here are the top performers in training who will represent their regions across the state.

        Father drove drunk to police station to dob himself in

        Premium Content Father drove drunk to police station to dob himself in

        Crime He parked right out front of the station after High Range drink driving, close to...

        Sold out CQ business and industry event postponed

        Premium Content Sold out CQ business and industry event postponed

        News Fifth annual business conference has been put on hold with a spike of coronavirus...

        New deal sealed for $1.5b CQ wind farm, 350 jobs

        Premium Content New deal sealed for $1.5b CQ wind farm, 350 jobs

        News Three quarters of the Clarke Creek wind farm’s energy will go to the publicly-owned...