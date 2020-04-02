Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GIVING BACK: Mrs Weller and some of her caps.
GIVING BACK: Mrs Weller and some of her caps.
News

Cancer patient gives back to hospital carers

Timothy Cox
2nd Apr 2020 11:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EMERALD cancer patient is using her time in isolation to help her hospital carers.

Evelyn Weller has stage 4 cancer and spends much of her time at home, but has regular appointments at Emerald Hospital.

Recently she has been passing the time by sewing scrub caps.

“I feel useless and I wanted to do something,” Mrs Weller said.

“If it means making a few caps, so be it, that’s what I’m doing.”

Mrs Weller is making the caps with buttons on the side to allow staff to easily attach

surgical masks and save irritation around their ears while working long shifts.

She said her small contribution was the best way she could think to say thank-you.

“They look after me,” Mrs Weller said. “Even though I’m a hard case and I keep them on their toes.

“I’m grateful they can use them.”

Mrs Weller found a pattern for the caps online and now uses a variety of fabric designs for the men and women working at the hospital.

“I’m quite content doing my pottering around,” she said.

Mrs Weller’s nurse navigator Marissa McDonald was grateful for Mrs Weller’s thoughtful

gifts.

“Evelyn is a wonderful seamstress and it means the world to our team to be able to wear

these symbols of gratitude in this tough time,” Mrs McDonald said.

“Thank you.”

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Adani’s impressive air strip takes shape

        premium_icon WATCH: Adani’s impressive air strip takes shape

        News Rockhampton Regional Council won’t have to help pay for Adani’s airport just yet.

        Dad jokes break the ice amid coronavirus crisis

        premium_icon Dad jokes break the ice amid coronavirus crisis

        News This young family is brightening the town – one giggle at a time.

        Why News is being forced to suspend community papers

        Why News is being forced to suspend community papers

        Breaking Why we need urgent government reform to save local media voices

        Emerald juice shop closes, hope left at ‘sister’ cafe

        premium_icon Emerald juice shop closes, hope left at ‘sister’ cafe

        News Jody Haylock made a difficult decision on Tuesday.