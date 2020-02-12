Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police found one-metre high cannabis plants growing at a home today.
Police found one-metre high cannabis plants growing at a home today.
Crime

Cannabis one metre high

by Alan Quinney
12th Feb 2020 4:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 44-year-old Caboolture South man has been arrested and will appear in court next month on a number of drug charges.

He will appear in the Caboolture Magistrates Court on March 10 on charges of producing, trafficking and supplying a dangerous drug and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with a drug offence.

Police from the Moreton Bay Tactical Crime Squad attended an address at Skyreach St, Caboolture today, and executed a search warrant at a commercial unit.

They alleged they located an extensive hydroponics set-up where they found 18 cannabis plants approximately one metre high.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drivers cop harsh penalties for using their phone

        premium_icon Drivers cop harsh penalties for using their phone

        News Several drivers have been caught since the tougher penalties have been implemented.

        Sick wife and daughter inspire unique CQ business idea

        premium_icon Sick wife and daughter inspire unique CQ business idea

        Business A misdiagnosis and two near death experiences have led to a devoted husband’s...

        Volunteer makes Emerald pastime safer

        premium_icon Volunteer makes Emerald pastime safer

        News A Maraboon Power Boat and Ski Club volunteer is helping clear the dam of danger.

        Make your voice heard at youth parliament

        Make your voice heard at youth parliament

        News Central Queensland youth have the opportunity to learn first-hand about...