‘CAN’T BELIEVE IT’: CQ couple wins jackpot

AN EMERALD couple has won close to $1 million when they were named division one winners in Saturday's Gold Lotto Draw.

When a Golden Casket official contacted the couple this morning to break the news, they were initially in disbelief.

"Thank you. Thank you," the woman laughed.

"Oh my gosh. That's wonderful.

"I feel so excited."

The central Queensland retirees held one of the five division one winning entries nationally in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4017 on the weekend.

Each division one winning entry takes home a prize of $866,693.67.

The couple have been playing the same numbers for about 20 years.

"There's a few special numbers in there and the rest we picked randomly years ago," she said.

"I can't believe it. I really can't. We're both in shock.

"Even though it's right in front of us, we still can't believe it."

When asked how they planned to enjoy their windfall, the couple said they couldn't think straight.

"I don't know exactly," she said.

"I mean, we often think about what we'd do if we won the lottery and now we have and I can't think at all.

"We will be sharing it with our family. We will definitely be helping our children out."

The happy couple, who wish to remain anonymous, purchased their winning entry online at thelott.com.

The winning numbers on Saturday were 35, 10, 34, 3, 24 and 12, while the supplementary numbers were 40 and 38.

Across Australia, there were five division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4017 - two from Western Australia and one each from Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

Between January 1 and December 31, 2019, there were 289 division one winning Saturday Gold Lotto entries across Australia, which collectively won more than $333.41 million.

There are more chances to win big this week with tomorrow's Oz Lotto offering $2 million, while Thursday's Powerball has $20 million up for grabs.