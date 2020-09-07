’Can’t buy lunch’ as Westpac app crashes

Thousands of Westpac customers have been left panicking this morning as the bank's app and website were shut down due to technical issues.

The issue was affecting Westpac customers who on Monday morning weren't able to access funds, with some saying they'd been left unable to pay bills, or buy lunch for themselves or their children, or access their cars after having them serviced.

Westpac said in a statement they were experiencing "issues with Westpac Live Online and Mobile Banking" and were working to fix the issues in a statement after 10am. Customers from the bank noticed the issue this morning, with numerous users saying they'd been left stranded without any accessible cash in their account.

"Damn, I need to get out of the habit of only transferring as much as I need for the day to my debit card," one man said on Twitter. "Now I can't buy even my lunch today."

Another woman found herself in a similar position.

"Currently out and have to pay for parking in a few hours and need to transfer funds over. Didn't get a chance this morning. Hope it's up in the next few hours or I'll be stuck here," she said.

Can’t run a business if we can’t pay bills. We are an IT business, we know what sort of redundant system you should have. Very worried about your IT systems. — qcs_wa (@QcsWa) September 7, 2020

"Needed to transfer funds to my daughter for her first day at work … now she won't be eating lunch - thanks Westpac," another woman said.

"So if a customer is 2 secs late in payment, Westpac charges fees," another customer said. "But I cant access my money online for past hour, what's the penalty on Westpac?"

"@Westpac please give us an honest eta!," another customer wrote on Twitter. "Fed up of reading the same bs. Nothing has been updated on the Facebook page either.

"Need to transfer money in order to pay for my car being serviced. I have never used telephone banking so that's not an option. No payment … no car … no job!"

A number of Westpac’s customers said they’d been left stranded without access to funds today. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

News.com.au has contacted Westpac for a comment.

Originally published as 'Can't buy lunch' as Westpac app crashes