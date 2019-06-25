‘Can’t stand him’: Footy feud heats up

So much for the ceasefire.

Adelaide star Taylor Walker and Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes are back at each other's throats as their public slagging battle entered into its umpteenth skirmish.

Walker on Tuesday morning tried to bite his tongue when asked about a petty exchange of tweets between himself and the Sunday Footy Show co-host across the weekend.

In the end, his dislike of Cornes was too great to remain silent.

"I can't say what I want to say on air," Walker told Triple M Adelaide's Roo and Ditts.

"I can't stand him and not many other people can either."

It was Walker who first broke the brief peace between the long-time rivals when he took to Twitter on Friday to poke fun of Cornes for a statement about the Melbourne Firemen who attended the scene of a fire at SEN Radio's headquarters in Melbourne.

Tex returned to form against Richmond.

"As a past fireman, I'm really concerned about this," Cornes said.

The Crows skipper replied: "You weren't there long enough to be a past fireman".

The tweet made fun of Cornes' cameo with the fire brigade before he turned to footy commentary in the media.

Cornes on Sunday returned serve when he blasted Walker for only fronting up on social media after he plays well.

"We've come to one conclusion, Tex is only a hero on Twitter after he's played a good game at AFL level," Cornes said on the Sunday Footy Show.

"Grand Final day, 30th of September 2017. The power stance, Tex's performance, misses a couple of goals, and all the evidence points one place. After this, Tex doesn't tweet for a month. He is missing on social media for a whole month."

In April the pair exchanged friendly messages on Twitter, uniting in outrage over the AFL's bizarre decision to overlook Paul Seedsman's 71m torpedo punt goal from near the SCG wing as a contender for goal of the round.

However, the ceasefire clearly hasn't caught on.

It's not hard to see why.

The pair have been slagging each other off for years.

The tension between the two was properly revealed by former Footy Show favourite Billy Brownless who revealed Walker recently accidentally slagged Cornes off behind the scenes before a Sunday Footy Show appearance without realising Cornes could hear the whole thing.

Kano.

Brownless told Triple M's Rush Hour last year Walker proceeded to lable Cornes a "d***head" - having no idea his voice could be heard through every member of The Footy Show panel's headsets as he did a live cross following the Crows' clash against Melbourne in Darwin last year.

NORTHS' COACH POACH KICKS INTO GEAR

The Horse.

John Longmire and his agent Liam Pickering need to talk.

While the Swans coach has denied having any contact with the Kangaroos, his Pickering on Tuesday revealed he has spoken with North Melbourne chairman Ben Buckley regarding the club's interest in recruiting Longmire from under the Swans' nose.

"I've had a call from North. I'm not really that surprised I've had a discussion, I thought it would come and I got a call from the president," Pickering told SEN Radio.

"I don't know where it will end up. They just sounded me out."

The Kangaroos have been linked with a big-money move for Longmire - who is in the early stage of negotiating his next contract with the Swans.

Longmire is contracted at the Swans until the end of the 2020 season, however, and has been firmly entrenched in the state for more than a decade.

ALAN RICHARDSON ERODING FROM WITHIN

Alan Richardson's future at St Kilda is looking grimmer by the day.

The Saints are just one win out of the eight, but the knives have been out for him for a number of weeks as the board continues to evaluate his future.

"It's such a sad situation where everyone at that football club seems to know that he's in trouble except Alan Richardson," Jon Ralph of The Herald Sun told Macquarie Sports Radio on Tuesday.

"He doesn't know officially. He's been telling his senior coaches he can hear it. He can sniff the breeze and it smells really ugly."

AFL legend Wayne Carey said earlier this week there appear to be senior figures at St Kilda cheering against Richardson so they have an excuse to pull the trigger on his sacking.

"This is why they are stuffed (because) there are people inside the club white-anting him," Carey said on the Don't Argue podcast.

"I reckon they have had his papers stamped for yonks. In actual fact, I think they're cheering for him to lose."

NIC NAT IS BACK

Nic Naitanui in the WAFL.

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has confirmed that Nic Naitanui will make his AFL return in Saturday's clash with Hawthorn at the MCG.

Naitanui made a successful playing return in the WAFL last weekend, tallying 10 disposals and 25 hitouts in his first match since rupturing the ACL in his right knee in round 17 last year.

The 29-year-old, who ruptured the ACL in his left knee in 2016, is set to team up with Tom Hickey in the ruck against Hawthorn.

Simpson said it was all systems go for Naitanui now.

"Yeah he'll play," Simpson told channel 7.

"We worked out our plan - it's the same plan we had last year (with just the one WAFL game). He's probably a little bit more in front than he was last year."

Simpson is still sweating on the fitness of defender Tom Barrass and the availability of Jeremy McGovern.

Barrass made a strong return from foot surgery in the WAFL last Saturday, but he copped a cork to his calf late in that game and is no certainty to be fit to face the Hawks.

McGovern will fight his one-game ban for shoving Essendon's Matt Guelfi at the AFL tribunal.

That incident has divided opinions, especially since Guelfi slammed into a chair before crashing into the boundary fence.

"I don't know if Jeremy's that good that he can actually look at the boundary line and see if there's a chair there while he's in play," Simpson quipped.

The Eagles could also argue the fact the shove shouldn't have been graded as "high" contact.

West Coast will be boosted by the return of goal sneak Willie Rioli from suspension.

- AAP