Capella team roping nationals a success

ALL roads lead to Capella for the Australasian Team Roping Associations National Finals held from October 3-6.

There were a record number of entries this year with over 2000 runs in the Team Roping Events.

Prize money over $200,000 was on offer along with a huge number of prizes, which included two Kara Kar, two horse floats, 10 Mal Fishenden championship saddles, 26 Bob Berg championship buckles.

Aaron Bookluck from Nilma North VIC took home the #5 & Over High Point Team Roping, winning a Kara Kar horse float.

Toby Hale from Sarina Ridge, QLD took home the #4.5 & Under High Point Team Roper, winning a Kara Kar horse float.

He was also High Point Junior Roper winner, taking home a long horn steer from Lazy D Longhorns — a great 15th birthday present for the young man.

Aaron Bookluck had an amazing run in the Opens taking home 1st, 2nd, 4th, 6th and 7th place.

He also had the fastest time of the competition with Maddix Lovett in the #12’s with a time of 5.45. They were the winners of the #12.

End-of-year High Point champion buckles were also presented at the event.

This saw High point winners after a long 2018-2019 season travelling to many competitions

The overall winner was Wayne Brownsey with 1,401 points from Clayton Daylight.

With only 67 points in it, it really did come down to the wire and a clear winner wasn’t known until the final days of competition.

It was touch and go to see who would actually take home title and beautifully crafted Mal Fishenden Trophy Saddle.

Clay Caban from Emerald took home the CQ high point Mal Fishenden Trophy Saddle for the 2018-2019 season.

Tony Lillyman and Alan Wood were honoured on Saturday night with life membership to the ATRA for their recognition of the many years of dedication to the association and the sport of Team Roping.

The little ones were not forgotten at the event, with a Junior Looper competition for both 7 and under and 8-12 years. This is for children who are yet to ride and rope but gives them the opportunity to show their roping skills.

Tate Smith (header) and Levi Podham (heeler) won the 7 and under category. Olivia Fleming (header) and Charlee Lyons (heeler) won the 8-12.