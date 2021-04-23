Capras young gun signs with the Bulldogs

Centre Larson Dale-Doyle, pictured in his Intrust Super Cup debut with the CQ Capras, has signed a two-year deal with NRL club, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Centre Larson Dale-Doyle, pictured in his Intrust Super Cup debut with the CQ Capras, has signed a two-year deal with NRL club, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

CQ Capras teen sensation Larson Dale-Doyle has signed with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, effectively immediately.

The 18-year-old has been signed on a two-year deal with the NRL club, where he will start his journey in the under-20s side.

From there he will progress through the ranks to the NRL squad, which he will join for pre-season training in preparation for the 2022 season.

A Rockhampton junior, Dale-Doyle was the youngest player in the CQ Capras team when he made his Intrust Super Cup debut in the opening round in March.

READ:Dynamic duo’s rise from schoolboys footy to ISC

Capras head coach Guy Williams said it was a great opportunity for the young gun.

“He’s really excited and I’m really pleased for him,” he said.

“He’s gone well for us, and this deal with the Bulldogs is reward for his hard work over a long period of time.

“They obviously see him as a future NRL player, and I hope he can realise the potential they see in him.”

Dale-Doyle played his junior football with a number of local clubs in the region - Emu Park, Rockhampton Tigers, Fitzroy and North Rockhampton.

After a one-year stint at the East Tigers while attending school in Brisbane, he returned to the Capras in a bid to chase his footy dream.

A statement from the CQ Capras said that Dale-Doyle’s contract highlighted the important pathway the club provided for up-and-coming league talent.

“While aspiring to win the Intrust Super Cup grand final each year is an exciting goal to aspire to, developing players for the NRL is what we are here to do,” the statement read.

“There is no better feeling than to be able to provide that opportunity for one of our own local juniors.

“The CQ Capras are proud of Larson and all his achievements, and we wish him all the best in this exciting new chapter of his career.”